WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS MAY APPLY FOR STORM DAMAGE HELP

WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WHO SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT STORM DAMAGE TO THEIR PROPERTY FROM LAST WEDNESDAY’S DERECHO MAY APPLY FOR STATE AID.

THE COUNTY’S EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY IS PROVIDING AN ONLINE LINK TO SELF-REPORT THAT DAMAGE.

BY DOING SO, OFFICIALS WILL BE ABLE TO BETTER ASSESS THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF DAMAGE CAUSED BY THE STORMS.

LAST WEEK, IOWA’S GOVERNOR ADDED WOODBURY COUNTY TO THE STATE DISASTER PROCLAMATION.

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND WILL HELP CONNECT INDIVIDUALS WITH RESOURCES NEEDED AS PART OF THE RECOVERY PROCESS.

ALL HOUSEHOLDS IN THE COUNTY THAT RECEIVED DAMAGE THEM USING THIS LINK:

http://HTTPS://BIT.LY/32HJCVS

QUALIFYING HOUSEHOLDS COULD RECEIVE UP TO $5,000 IN LOST PROPERTY. MANY ITEMS DO HAVE A MAXIMUM REIMBURSEMENT AMOUNT.

FOR EXAMPLE, THERE IS A $700 MAXIMUM FOR LARGE KITCHEN APPLIANCES, $500 PER PERSON LIMIT ON BEDROOM FURNISHINGS AND $500 ON VEHICLE REPAIR. THE PROGRAM ALSO COVERS LOSS OF FOOD, UP TO $50 FOR ONE PERSON AND $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL FAMILY MEMBER.

TO DOWNLOAD AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT:

http://HTTPS://BIT.LY/3IZ2F1C.

PLEASE CONTACT COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY AT 712-274-1610 FOR HELP