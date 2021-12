SENTENCING DATE SET FOR CANADY

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CONVICTED IN THE DEATH OF ANOTHER MAN OUTSIDE A WESTSIDE BAR.

21-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY WILL BE SENTENCED FEBRUARY 25TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON CHARGES OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT.

THOSE CHARGES STEMMED FROM THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET.

CANADY DID NOT FIRE THE SHOTS THAT RESULTED IN HARRISON’S DEATH, BUT ASSAULTED HIM.

DURING THE FIGHT, ANOTHER DEFENDANT STILL AWAITING TRIAL, DWIGHT EVANS, ALLEGEDLY SHOT HARRISON TWICE.

EVANS TRIAL IS SET FOR JANUARY 18TH.