PLYWOOD TRAIL CONSTRUCTION GETS UNDERWAY

GROUNDBREAKING OF THE PLYWOOD TRAIL THAT WILL EVENTUALLY LINK PLYMOUTH AND WOODBURY COUNTIES TOOK PLACE IN MERRILL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE RECREATIONAL TRAIL WILL ULTIMATELY CONNECT LE MARS TO SIOUX CITY WHILE GOING THROUGH HINTON AND MERRILL.

RYAN MEYER, CHAIRMAN OF THE PLYWOOD TRAIL FOUNDATION, SAYS HE IS EXCITED TO SEE THE PROJECT MOVE FORWARD:

MYERS SAYS CONSTRUCTION ON THE FIRST PHASE OF THE TRAIL WILL BEGIN WITHIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

MIKE WELLS OF WELLS ENTERPRISES SAYS ONCE COMPLETED, THE PLYWOOD TRAIL WILL BE A DESTINATION THAT ENHANCES THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF ALL THE CONNECTED COMMUNITIES.

WELLS HAS DONATED SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE PROJECT.

THE TRAIL FOUNDATION SAYS $4 MILLION DOLLARS HAS BEEN RAISED TO SUPPORT THE RECREATIONAL TRAIL EFFORT FROM A VARIETY OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SOURCES.

Photos by Dennis Morrice