GROETKEN SERVES IN FINAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

PETE GROETKEN SERVED IN HIS FINAL SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING MONDAY.

THE FORMER CITY POLICE CAPTAIN SPENT TWO TERMS ON THE COUNCIL, MISSING ONLY TWO MEETINGS IN HIS EIGHT YEARS OF SERVICE.

GROETKEN THANKED CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE FOR HIS WORK AND HIS FELLOW COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR MENTORING HIM WHEN HE WAS FIRST ELECTED:

GROETKEN ALSO SERVED WITH THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR 37 YEARS, 10 MONTHS AND 15 DAYS RETIRING AS CAPTAIN, A POSITION HE HELD FOR THE LAST 23 YEARS OF HIS CAREER.