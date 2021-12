GRASSLEY SAYS MANCHIN “DID THE RIGHT THING”

IOWA REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS WEST VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT JOE MANCHIN DID THE RIGHT THING BY REFUSING TO BACK PRESIDENT BIDEN’S “BUILD BACK BETTER” ECONOMIC PLAN IN THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS THOUGHT IT WAS TOO EXPENSIVE:

MANCHIN1 OC…… TO GET HIS DONE. :22

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE WERE EARLY WARNING SIGNS FROM ANOTHER DEMOCRAT:

MANCHIN2 OC……..MAYBE EVEN AUGUST. :26

GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS DID BELIEVE HIM THOUGH, AND NONE OF THEM WOULD VOTE FOR THE MEASURE.

HE SAYS CONGRESS HAS TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL.