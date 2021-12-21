Dolincheck headlines AP Little All-America teams

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University, fresh off its third National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ football championship in the last four years, received more post-season accolades announced Friday, Dec. 17.

Seven members of head coach Steve Ryan’s team were tabbed first and second Associated Press Little All-America honorees. Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck (Bellevue, Neb.), senior running back Anthony Sims (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), senior offensive lineman Jason Hahlbeck (O’Neill, Neb.), and senior linebacker Tyler Wingert (Holstein, Iowa) were named to the first team. Senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier (Wahoo, Neb.), junior place-kicker Chase Carter (Knoxville, Iowa), and senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz (Mason City, Iowa) were second-team honorees.

Dolincheck, the NAIA’s Player of the Year and first-team American Football Coaches Association/NAIA All-American, topped the offense. He finished a remarkable 2021 with 4,783 yards passing and 44 touchdown strikes, each of which rank among the program’s season top 10 marks. He became only the second quarterback in school history to hit 13,000-yard and 130 touchdown-pass career territory, too. Carter, Hahlbeck, Jurgensmeier, and Wingert gathered their second All-American notification. Hahlbeck was a first-team AFCA/NAIA awardee; Carter and Jurgensmeier gained second team notifications from the same list, and Wingert was an honorable mention selection by the AFCA/NAIA.

The complete AP Little All-America squad can be viewed at https://apnews.com/article/college-football-sports-iowa-hawkeyes-football-c1980a7bc6dcff963dd3dc8a8a64a6c4?fbclid=IwAR3cHSFd7TFTwkEDIMUNrIvkqhNIKdRlLS362PlLj4KXMhz8imuLgT_hD_U.