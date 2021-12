SIOUX CITY’S CRITTENTON CENTER IS REOPENING THEIR EMERGENCY YOUTH SHELTER AS A TRANSITIONAL THERAPUTIC HOME.

THE CENTER HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES TO PROVIDE YOUTH 18 AND UNDER A PLACE TO STAY DURING FAMILY CRISIS INVOLVING ABUSE OR NEGLECT.

THE SHELTER WAS CLOSED IN APRIL DUE TO COVID AND A STAFFING SHORTAGE.

THEY ESTIMATE THAT OVER 300 CHILDREN WILL BE SERVED IN THE FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION.