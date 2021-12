CONE PARK TUBING BEGINS WEDNESDAY

THE CONE PARK TUBING HILL AND ICE SKATING RINK OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON WEDNESDAY.

PARK STAFF HAVE BEEN BUSY MAKING SNOW AND SNOW TUBES WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE PARK.

OUTSIDE TUBES OR BOARDS ARE NOT ALLOWED AND DUE TO LIMITED CAPACITY AND HIGH DEMAND, THEY ASK PATRONS TO PURCHASE THEIR TICKETS IN ADVANCE.

YOU MAY DO THAT ONLINE AT WWW.CONEPARKSIOUXCITY.COM; OR CALL THE PARKS & REC OFFICE AT 712-279-6126.

YOU CAN ALSO STOP INTO THE PARKS & REC OFFICE IN THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER AT 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE BETWEEN 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

THAT OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ALL DAY ON CHRISTMAS EVE AND NEW YEAR’S EVE.

CONE PARK IS LOCATED AT 3800 LINE DRIVE BEHIND THE BASEBALL STADIUM.