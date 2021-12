IN OHIO, A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF VACCINE MANDATES FOR COMPANIES OF MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS VERY DISAPPOINTED IN THE 6TH CIRCUIT PANEL DECISION AND THAT IOWA HAS IMMEDIATELY ASKED THE U.S. SUPREME COURT TO STOP THIS MANDATE.

REYNOLDS SAYS WE ARE IN THE HEIGHT OF A WORKFORCE SHORTAGE AND SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, AND SHE HAS NO DOUBT THESE ISSUES ARE ONLY GOING TO BE COMPOUNDED BY WHAT SHE CALLS THIS POOR DECISION.