POINSETTIAS NOT AS DANGEROUS AS YOU MAY THINK

POINSETTIAS ARE WELL KNOWN AS A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS FLOWER.

TAMMY NOBLE OF SIOUX CITY’S IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER SAYS THE RED-AND-GREEN FLOWERS HAVE BEEN THOUGHT TO BE POISONOUS AND EVEN DEADLY IF EATEN.

NOBLE SAYS THAT’S JUST NOT TRUE:

ONE STUDY FOUND THAT A CHILD WOULD HAVE TO EAT AS MANY AS 500 POINSETTIA LEAVES TO BECOME POISONED, BUT ASIDE FROM THAT, NOBLE SAYS THE LEAVES TASTE TERRIBLE SO NO ONE WOULD LIKELY EVER EAT A LETHAL DOSE OF THEM.

THEY’RE A LOVELY PLANT, SHE SAYS, AND THEY SHOULDN’T CONCERN YOU.

NOBLE SAYS TO TAKE CARE WITH HOLLY BERRIES AND MISTLETOE AS THEY -CAN- BE POISONOUS.

IF YOU HAVE A QUESTION OR CONCERN, CALL THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER ANYTIME AT 1-800-222-1222.