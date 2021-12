NEBRASKA SETS NEW RECORD LOW IN UNEMPLOYMENT

NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAS DROPPED TO 1.8% FOR NOVEMBER.

THAT’S A DECREASE FROM THE STATE’S RECORD LOW RATE OF 1.9% FOR OCTOBER AND IS THE LOWEST RATE ANY STATE HAS EVER REPORTED.

NEBRASKA’S EMPLOYMENT-TO-POPULATION RATIO IS 67.2%, WHICH IS ALSO TOPS IN THE NATION.

IOWA’S SEASONALLY ADJUSTED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FELL TO 3.7 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER, DOWN FROM 3.9 PERCENT IN OCTOBER AND 3.9 PERCENT ONE YEAR AGO.

THE NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYED IOWANS DECREASED TO 61,600 IN NOVEMBER FROM 64,800 IN OCTOBER.

THE U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED TO 4.2 PERCENT.