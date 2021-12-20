MORNINGSIDE WINS 3RD NAIA FB TITLE

Morningside has claimed its third N-A-I-A national football championship in the last four years by edging Grand View Saturday 38-28.

Grand View had taken a 28-21 lead just after halftime when a blocked punt set it up with a short field.

Morningside scored the final 17 points to find an undefeated 14-and-0 season.

NAIA playr of the year, Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, completed 29-of-45 passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Offensive player of the game running back Anthony Sims rushed for 145 yards and three more scores for Morningside.

Grand View wide receiver Bennett Spry caught seven passes for 109 and a touchdown while running back Ali Scott scored twice.

Grand View finishes its season 13-and-1.