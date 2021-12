LOCAL OFFICIALS SPEAK OUT AGAINST SOCIAL MEDIA SCHOOL THREATS

SIOUX CITY’S TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS AND PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ARE SPEAKING OUT AGAINST LAST FRIDAY’S DISRUPTION OF CLASSES FROM A VIDEO ON TIKTOK THAT THREATENED VIOLENCE AT SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

THAT’S LED TO THE ARREST OF MORE THAN SIX SIOUX CITY SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO WERE CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT FRIDAY FOR ALLEGEDLY CREATING THREATS AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS PARENTS NEED TO BE AWARE OF WHAT THEIR CHILDREN ARE DOING ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT, ALONG WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, RESPONDED IMMEDIATELY TO INVESTIGATE THE THREATS:

COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE THREATS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE:

COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS SAYS HIS OFFICE IS INVOLVED IN THE INVESTIGATION , BUT HE CAN’T GO INTO DETAIL OF WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH MOST OF THE SUSPECTS:

DR, GAUSMAN SAYS 20 PERCENT OF STUDENTS STAYED HOME FROM CLASSES LAST FRIDAY BECAUSE OF THE PERCEIVED THREATS.