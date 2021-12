IOWA LOTTERY SALES STRONG IN 2021

THE IOWA LOTTERY IS COMING OFF A RECORD YEAR FOR SALES — BUT THE NEW FISCAL YEAR IS UNLIKELY TO DO IT AGAIN.

LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS THINGS ARE GOOD FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR WHICH STARTED IN JULY.

SALES THUS FAR ARE AT UP SIX-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT COMPARED TO THIS TIME LAST YEAR AT 178-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.

THE BIG DRIVER IN THE RECORD SALES THAT HAPPENED LAST JANUARY IS NOT LIKELY TO HAPPEN AGAIN.

NEUBAUER SAYS THAT GAVE A BIG BOOST TO THE BOTTOM LINE.

NEUBAUER STILL EXPECTS A STRONG YEAR:

NEUBAUER SAYS THEY WILL LIKELY RETURN TO A MORE NORMAL YEAR OF SALES UNLESS THE JACKPOTS WOULD GROW VERY LARGE AGAIN. BUT SHE SAYS THAT IS NEVER SOMETHING THEY CAN PLAN TO HAPPEN.