GOSPEL MISSION PREPARES CHRISTMAS MEALS FOR THE NEEDY

THE SIOUX CITY GOSPEL MISSION IS PREPARING FOR CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES THIS COMING WEEKEND.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PAUL MAHAFFIE SAYS SINCE SERVING A THANKSGIVING MEAL TO THE HOMELESS AND NEEDY A FEW WEEKS AGO, THINGS ARE RAMPING UP:

HE SAYS THE GOSPEL MISSION HELPS MORE PEOPLE LOCALLY THAN YOU MIGHT THINK:

MAHAFFIE SAYS THE MISSION WILL SERVE TWO MEALS CHRISTMAS DAY:

MAHAFFIE SAYS THEY GET MORE VOLUNTEERS ON CHRISTMAS TO HELP SERVE THAN ANY OTHER DAYS OF THE YEAR.

SOME HAVE BEEN SERVING FOR SEVERAL YEARS.