FOOD BANK DEALS WITH SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES

ISSUES WITH SUPPLY CHAIN DELIVERIES OF PRODUCTS HAVE SEEN MANY STORE SHELVES EMPTY OF REGULAR ITEMS IN RECENT WEEKS.

THAT PROBLEM IS ALSO AFFECTING THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

VALERIE PETERSEN OF THE FOOD BANK SAYS IT HAS BEEN VERY DIFFICULT TO GET MANY OF THEIR REGULAR ITEMS RECENTLY:

PETERSEN SAYS THEY CAN USE A FEW MORE VOLUNTEERS TO HELP SORT THE FOOD THEY ARE GETTING IN:

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP, CALL THE FOOD BANK AT 712-255-9741.