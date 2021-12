BOWL GAME VACATION PLANS UNDERWAY FOR FOOTBALL FANS

WITH TWO IOWA FOOTBALL TEAMS IN BOWL GAMES IN THE SAME FLORIDA STADIUM JUST THREE DAYS APART SOON, HUNDREDS OF IOWANS ARE MAKING HOLIDAY PLANS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE.

JOHN ROBERTS, ASSISTANT MANGER OF THE TRIPLE-A BRANCH IN METRO DES MOINES, SAYS TRAVEL PACKAGES FOR CYCLONE AND HAWKEYE FANS ABOUND AND THOSE ALL-IN-ONE PACKAGES MAKE THE MOST FINANCIAL AND LOGISTICAL SENSE.

BOTH UNIVERSITIES’ ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS ARE OFFERING ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGES TO ORLANDO THROUGH THIRD-PARTY VENDORS WHICH PROMISE TO BE FILLED WITH FIGHT SONG-SINGING RALLIES AND POST-GAME FESTIVITIES.

ORLANDO IS AN ENTERTAINMENT WONDERLAND FOCUSED ON ALL OF ITS WORLD-CLASS MAGNETS INCLUDING DISNEY WORLD, EPCOT, UNIVERSAL AND SEAWORLD.

IOWA STATE WILL MEET CLEMSON IN THE CHEEZ-IT BOWL ON DECEMBER 29TH, WHILE IOWA WILL PLAY KENTUCKY IN THE CITRUS BOWL ON JANUARY 1ST — BOTH AT CAMPING WORLD STADIUM IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO.

