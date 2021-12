ANTIVIRALS & VACCINE HELP STEM COVID TIDE

DR. GARY ANTHONE , NEBRASKA’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC HEALTH. JOINED WITH GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE ONGOING PANDEMIC.

BOTH SAY GETTING VACCINATED FOR COVID IS THE BEST INITIAL DEFENSE AGAINST THE VIRUS, AND RICKETTS SAYS IF YOU DO COME DOWN WITH COVID, EARLY TREATMENT WITH ANTIBODIES WILL HELP YOU BEAT IT:

DR, ANTHONE SAYS ANTI-VIRALS ARE BEING FOUND TO BE EFFECTIVE IN TREATMENT:

DR. ANTHONE SAYS TWO MORE ANTI-VIRALS ARE PENDING FDA APPROVAL:

THERE ARE OTHER BASIC SIMPLE THINGS YOU CAN DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

EAT PLENTY OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES, EXERCISE, AND TAKE VITAMIN D AND ZINC SUPPLEMENTS TO ENHANCE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM.