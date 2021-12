WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH TREE DEBRIS FROM WEDNESDAY’S STORMS MAY DISPOSE OF IT TODAY AND SATURDAY AT THE WOODBURY EMERGENCY SERVICES SITE AT 121 DEER RUN TRAIL IN CLIMBING HILL.

ONLY TREES AND BRANCHES AFFECTED BY THE RECENT STORMS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

THE SITE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY AND IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES.

THE DISPOSAL SITE WILL BE OPEN FROM 7:30 AM UNTIL 3:30 PM TODAY AND SATURDAY.