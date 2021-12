WEDNESDAY’S STORM OFFICIALLY A DERECHO

THE STORM THAT ROARED ACROSS IOWA WEDNESDAY HAS BEEN CATEGORIZED AS A DERECHO.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST, BROOK HAGENHOFF, SAYS IT’S NOT EXACTLY THE SAME AS THE 2020 VERSION.

DERECHO3 OC…..IT FORMED” :14

THIS DERECHO HAD WINDS IN THE UPPER 80S — BUT WAS MORE SPREAD OUT ACROSS THE STATE.

DERECHO4 OC……….HIGH END WINDS :21`

HAGENHOFF SAYS YOU USUALLY DON’T SEE SOMETHING LIKE THIS IN DECEMBER.

DERECHO5 OC……..IN A MODERATE RISK” :27

THE GOVERNOR HAD ISSUED DISASTER DECLARATIONS FOR 49 OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES BY THURSDAY EVENING FOR DAMAGE DONE BY THE STORM.

RADIO IOWA