SOUTH SIOUX MAN INDICTED IN FEDERAL COURT

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN INDICTED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA.

42-YEAR-OLD STEVEN M. WOODALL IS CHARGED WITH THEFT OF GOVERNMENT FUNDS.

THE INDICTMENT ALLEGES THAT WOODALL STOLE MONEY FROM THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, THROUGH FALSE CLAIMS THAT HE WAS SUFFERING FROM GREATER VISUAL IMPAIRMENT THAN WAS ACTUALLY THE CASE.

IF CONVICTED, WOODALL WOULD POTENTIALLY FACE UP TO 10 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT AND A FINE OF UP TO $250,000

A TRIAL DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET IN THE CASE.