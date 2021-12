SIX SIOUX CITY STUDENTS CHARGED IN SCHOOL THREAT ONLINE POSTS

SIX SIOUX CITY SCHOOL STUDENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN CONNECTION TO THE CREATION OF THREATS AGAINST SCHOOLS IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THIS IS IN CONNECTION WITH A VIDEO POSTED ON TIKTOK WHICH MADE A THREAT OF VIOLENCE TO BE COMMITTED ON FRIDAY IN SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THREATS AGAINST A SCHOOL OR STUDENTS IS NO JOKING MATTER:

TIKTOK1 OC………….THESE POSTS. :19

MCCLURE SAYS MORE STUDENTS MAY BE IMPLICATED IN THE THREATS AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES:

TIKTOK2 OC……….WITH THE SCHOOL. :22

INVESTIGATORS UNCOVERED A REPORT OF A SUBJECT TELLING SOME PEOPLE HE WAS PLANNING ON BRINGING A GUN TO SCHOOL, A STUDENT IMPLYING THREATS AGAINST EAST MIDDLE, ANOTHER DEPICTING A GUN WITH A THREAT TO NORTH MIDDLE, AND POSTS ON TIKTOK OF SEVERAL EAST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS POINTING THEIR PHONES LIKE GUNS.

ONE OF THOSE STUDENTS, MARTINUS POLLY, IS 18 AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A HARASSMENT CHARGE.

IN ALL CASES, IT WAS FOUND THAT NONE OF THE THREATS WERE LEGITIMATE AND ALL WERE INTENDED TO CAUSE ALARM AMONG STUDENTS ATTENDING SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS.

MCCLURE SAYS PARENTS NEED TO BE AWARE WHAT THEIR CHILDREN ARE DOING ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

TIKTOK3 OC………..HAVE ON THEM,. :20

POLICE ASSIGNED ADDITIONAL OFFICERS TO PATROL SCHOOLS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF THE STUDENTS FRIDAY.

UPDATED 2:28 P.M. 12/17/21