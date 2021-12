PATIENTS NUMBERS INCREASING AT NEBRASKA HOSPITALS

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS WARNING THE RECENT SURGE IN COVID CASES IS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING CAPACITY AT NEBRASKA HOSPITALS.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE LESS AVAILABLE BEDS NOW THAN THERE WERE AT THIS POINT LAST YEAR, EVEN THOUGH THERE IS A SMALLER NUMBER OF COVID PATIENTS.

DOCTOR ANGELA HEWITT WITH NEBRASKA MEDICINE URGED PEOPLE TO AVOID LARGE GATHERINGS, AND TO WEAR A MASK.

NEBRASKA CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DOCTOR GARY ANTHONE SAYS THE STATE IS CONSIDERING ANOTHER DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURE IN RESPONSE TO THE RISE IN CASES.

FILE PHOTO