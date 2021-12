MUSTANGS WATCH PARTIES FOR NAIA TITLE GAME

RESTAURANTS AND BARS AROUND SIOUXLAND HAVE PARTNERED WITH MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY TO HOLD WATCH PARTIES FOR THE NAIA FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT 5 P.M. SATURDAY.

THE LOCATIONS WERE PROVIDED WITH MORNINGSIDE SWAG TO GET INTO THE GAME-DAY SPIRIT AND CHEER ON THE MUSTANGS.

THE LIST OF BUSINESSES HOLDING WATCH PARTIES ARE:

THE WHEELHOUSE BAR & GRILL,

MILES INN

BODEGA 401

THE DON’S

P’S PIZZA HOUSE

MAJOR’S

MARTO BREWING CO.

CLYDE’S PUB & GRILL

BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER

BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER NORTH ENDZONE