FINAL FLIGHT FOR RETIRING 185TH PILOT

185TH AIR REFUELING WING OPERATIONS GROUP COMMANDER COLONEL KURT KINDSCHUH FLEW A U.S. AIR FORCE KC-135 FOR HIS FINAL FLIGHT FRIDAY AT THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE IN SIOUX CITY.

KINDSCHUH IS THE LAST 185TH FIGHTER PILOT TO RETIRE SINCE THE LAST F-16 FLIGHT TOOK PLACE ON DECEMBER 21 OF 2002.

AFTER LANDING AND DEPARTING THE PLANE, KINDSCHUH WAS GREETED WITH A TRADITIONAL CHAMPAGNE SPRAY AND THEN DOUSED WITH WATER HOSES.

THE ONLY TWO FORMER 185TH FIGHTER PILOTS STILL ACTIVE ARE GENERAL LARRY CHRISTENSEN AND COLONEL KEVIN ALONS, WHO ARE BOTH ASSIGNED TO IOWA JOINT FORCES HEADQUARTERS OUT OF DES MOINES.

PHOTOS NY MASTER SGT VINCE DE GROOT