CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES ADVISORY ON TIKTOK THREAT VIDEO

IN THE WAKE OF TWO TEENAGERS BEING ARRESTED THIS WEEK FOR ALLEGEDLY MAKING SEPARATE THREATS AGAINST TWO SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS, THE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS SENT A MESSAGE TO PARENTS OF STUDENTS REGARDING A POST THAT IS BEING WIDELY SHARED ON TIKTOK.

THE POST REFERS TO A THREAT TO SCHOOL SAFETY FOR SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR TODAY,(FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17.TH)

THE POST DID NOT ORIGINATE IN THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT, AND SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE AWARE OF THE SAME POST.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THEY DO NOT BELIEVE THE THREAT TO BE CREDIBLE, BUT ARE WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT TO MONITOR THE SITUATION.

INFORMATION ON THE MOST COMMON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING TIKTOK AND TIPS FOR FAMILIES ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA ARE AVAILABLE ON THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.