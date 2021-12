CITY FIREFIGHTERS BRING HOLIDAY CHEER TO LOCAL CHARITIES

SIOUX CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS UNION LOCAL 7 PRESENTING CHECKS TOTALING OVER $14,000 TO LOCAL CHARITIES FRIDAY.

LOCAL 7 SPOKESMAN NEAL PAULSON SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS RAISED THE MONEY IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

KIM WILSON OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY SAYS THEY PARTNERED WITH THE FIREFIGHTERS IN A SPECIAL PROJECT:

BRENDA IWEN OF NOAH’S HOPE SAYS THEIR SHARE OF THE MONEY WILL HELP THEIR PET RESCUE EFFORT:

THE GOSPEL MISSION, FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND SALVATION ARMY ALSO RECEIVED CHECKS.