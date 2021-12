BNSF RAILROAD SETTLES WITH EPA OVER IOWA DERAILMENT OIL SPILL

THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILWAY CORPORATION HAS AGREED TO PAY OVER A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF THE FEDERAL CLEAN WATER ACT.

THE SETTLEMENT WITH THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY STEMS FROM A DERAILMENT OF A BNSF TRAIN NEAR DOON, IOWA IN JUNE OF 2018 THAT RELEASED AROUND 117,500 GALLONS OF HEAVY CRUDE OIL INTO THE ROCK RIVER, LITTLE ROCK RIVER, AND BURR OAK CREEK.

THE DERAILMENT OCCURRED DURING HEAVY FLOODING IN THE AREA AND IMPACTS FROM THE OIL SPILL CAUSED AN EVACUATION ORDER FOR NEARBY RESIDENTS.

NEARBY DRINKING WATER WELLS WERE CLOSED AND THERE WAS CROP DESTRUCTION AND DEATHS OF AT LEAST THREE ANIMALS.