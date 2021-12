TRUCK DRIVER INJURED IN COLLISION WITH FREIGHT TRAIN

A TRUCK DRIVER WAS INJURED TUESDAY WHEN HIS SEMI TRUCK COLLIDED WITH A TRAIN IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS IT OCCURRED ON 360TH STREET, THREE MILES NORTHWEST OF SIOUX CENTER.

59-YEAR-OLD HARVARD SANDBULTE OF SIOUX CENTER WAS DRIVING A SEMI PULLING A FLATBED TRAILER LOADED WITH HAY BALES WHEN HE STRUCK A NORTHBOUND BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE LOCOMOTIVE IN THE RAILROAD CROSSING.

THE TRAIN CONSISTED OF TWO LOCOMOTIVES ON THE FRONT, ONE ON THE REAR AND 103 LOADED GRAIN RAILCARS.

SANDBULTE WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX CENTER HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF MINOR INJURIES.

HE WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO STOP AT A RAILROAD CROSSING.