THOUSANDS OF IOWANS WITHOUT POWER FOLLOWING STORMS

THERE ARE CURRENTLY 48,000 MID AMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN IOWA WITHOUT POWER THIS MORNING BECAUSE OF THE STORMS THAT RACED THROUGH IOWA WEDNESDAY.

THE MOST SIGNIFICANT OUTAGES ARE IN THE COUNCIL BLUFFS/SOUTHWEST IOWA AREA WHERE 15,000 PEOPLE ARE WITHOUT POWER.

THE DES MOINES METRO.AREA HAS 13,000 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER AND THERE ARE ANOTHER 8300 IN FT. DODGE AND THE SURROUNDING AREA.

HERE IN SIOUXLAND, 2900 CUSTOMERS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA WERE WITHOUT POWER AS OF 10 P.M. LAST NIGHT WITH ANOTHER 500 IN STORM LAKE.

WATERLOO AND THE SURROUNDING AREA TOTALS 4,500 CUSTOMERS

BECAUSE OF THE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE AND NUMBER OF TREES, WIRES AND TRANSMISSION LINES DOWN, PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES SUGGEST THAT RESTORATION IN AFFECTED AREAS WILL TAKE FROM 36-72 HOURS..