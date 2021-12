SUSPECT CHARGED IN SOUTH DAKOTA TRIPLE MURDER

A MILBANK, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF MURDER.

MILBANK POLICE SAY THEY DISCOVERED TWO DECEASED INDIVIDUALS INSIDE A HOME THEY WENT TO ON A CHECK WELFARE CALL WEDNESDAY MORNING.

ONE OF THE VICTIMS WAS LATER DETERMINED TO HAVE BEEN PREGNANT.

AN INVESTIGATION WITH STATE D-C-I AGENTS AND THE GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LED TO THE ARREST OF 57-YEAR OLD BRENT HANSON OF MILBANK.

HE IS CHARGED WITH THREE CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

HANSON IS IN CUSTODY ON A $5 MILLION CASH-ONLY BOND.