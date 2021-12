STORM CLEAN UP UNDERWAY IN KINGSLEY

THE 14-HUNDRED RESIDENTS OF THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY TOWN OF KINGSLEY LOST POWER AS WEDNESDAY’S STORM DAMAGED POWER LINES, TREES AND BUILDINGS.

DUANE WALHOF IS PLYMOUTH COUNTY’S EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR.

KINGSLEY3 OC…….ACROSS THE ROAD. :09

KINGSLEY MAYOR RICK BOHLE SAYS HE’S THANKFUL DAMAGE WAS LIMITED:

KINGSLEY4 OC………WE HAD POWER BACK. :14

THE ROOFS OF HOG BARNS IN RURAL AREAS AROUND KINGSLEY WERE DAMAGED AS WELL.

CLASSES AT KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL WERE CANCELLED TODAY (THURSDAY).

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE