KINGSLEY BUSINESS DAMAGED BY WINDSTORM

ONE OF THE NORTHWEST IOWA BUSINESSES THAT WAS HIT BY A POSSIBLE TORNADO WEDNESDAY NIGHT WAS TITAN MACHINERY IN KINGSLEY.

GARY MOORE IS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE FARM EQUIPMENT DEALERSHIP, WHICH SUSTAINED SERIOUS DAMAGE.

IT LOOKS LIKE IT SNOWED ACROSS A WIDE AREA NEAR WHERE THE SHOP IS LOCATED, BUT UPON CLOSER EXAMINATION, IT WASN’T SNOW.

FORTUNATELY NONE OF THE FARM EQUIPMENT WAS DAMAGED IN THE STORM AND THE SHOP WAS CLOSED, SO NO ONE WAS HURT.