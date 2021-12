JURY DELIBERATIONS BEGIN IN CANADY MURDER TRIAL

THE JURY HAS BEGUN DELIBERATIONS IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF LAWRENCE CANADY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE 21-YEAR-OLD CANADY IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS TOOK PLACE THURSDAY MORNING WITH PROSECUTOR JILL STEEVES TELLING THE JURY THAT EVEN THOUGH IT WAS DWIGHT EVANS THAT FIRED THE SHOT THAT KILLED HARRISON, CANADY TOOK PART IN THE ASSAULT AND SHARED EQUAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE MURDER.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY MICHAEL JACOBSMA COUNTERED THAT CANADY AND HARRISON WERE GOOD FRIENDS WHO FOUGHT AND THREATENED EACH OTHER OFTEN, BUT THERE WAS NO PLAN FOR CANADY TO TAKE HIS FRIEND’S LIFE.

THE JURY RECEIVED THE CASE JUST BEFORE NOON.

CANADY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY IN THE CASE.