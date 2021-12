CREWS CONTINUE WORKING TO RESTORE POWER ACROSS IOWA

MID AMERICAN ENERGY CREWS CONTINUE THEIR WORK RESTORING POWER TO AREAS OF IOWA HIT HARD BY TORNADOES, THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG WINDS WEDNESDAY.

AS OF 1 P.M. THURSDAY THERE WERE 42 WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER, INCLUDING 11 IN SIOUX CITY.

THERE WERE STILL OVER 3700 CUSTOMERS IN THE COUNCIL BLUFFS AREA WITHOUT POWER, 1475 IN FORT DODGE AND 1400 IN DES MOINES AND 1089 IN WATERLOO.

STORM LAKE, CHEROKEE COUNTY, AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD AROUND 33 RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER.

THE STORMS HAD DISRUPTED POWER TO OVER 48,000 CUSTOMERS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

UPDATED 1 P.M. 12/16/21

——————————————-

THERE ARE CURRENTLY 48,000 MID AMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN IOWA WITHOUT POWER THIS MORNING BECAUSE OF THE STORMS THAT RACED THROUGH IOWA WEDNESDAY.

THE MOST SIGNIFICANT OUTAGES ARE IN THE COUNCIL BLUFFS/SOUTHWEST IOWA AREA WHERE 15,000 PEOPLE ARE WITHOUT POWER.

THE DES MOINES METRO.AREA HAS 13,000 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER AND THERE ARE ANOTHER 8300 IN FT. DODGE AND THE SURROUNDING AREA.

HERE IN SIOUXLAND, 2900 CUSTOMERS IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA WERE WITHOUT POWER AS OF 10 P.M. LAST NIGHT WITH ANOTHER 500 IN STORM LAKE.

WATERLOO AND THE SURROUNDING AREA TOTALS 4,500 CUSTOMERS

BECAUSE OF THE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE AND NUMBER OF TREES, WIRES AND TRANSMISSION LINES DOWN, PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES SUGGEST THAT RESTORATION IN AFFECTED AREAS WILL TAKE FROM 36-72 HOURS..