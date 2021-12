49 IOWA COUNTIES DECLARED DISASTER AREA FOLLOWING STORMS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS NOW ADDED WOODBURY AND FIVE OTHER COUNTIES TO HER STATE DISASTER DECLARATION FROM WEDNESDAY’S STORMS AND TORNADOES.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO 49 COUNTIES.

THE GOVERNOR’S DECLARATION RELEASES STATE RESOURCES TO ASSIST WITH CLEAN-UP AND LOW INCOME IOWANS MAY APPLY FOR DISASTER AID TO COVER EXPENSES LIKE RUINED FOOD AND DAMAGED APPLIANCES.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STORM COULD BE IOWA’S SECOND DERECHO IN 16 MONTHS.

THERE WERE 55 GUSTS OF AT LEAST 75 MILES-AN-HOUR, INCLUDING AN 82 MPH GUST AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THAT’S MORE THAN WERE RECORDED DURING THE AUGUST, 2020 DERECHO.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWANS DID A GOOD JOB OF RESPONDING TO THE WARNINGS THAT SEVERE WEATHER WOULD SWEEP INTO THE STATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING;

REYNOLDS SAYS WHILE DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS ARE STILL UNDERWAY, SHE WOULD BE SURPRISED IF IOWA WOULD QUALIFY FOR A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION BECAUSE STORM DAMAGE MUST BE SIGNIFICANT AND WIDESPREAD TO QUALIFY FOR THAT FEDERAL ASSISTANCE.

BESIDES WOODBURY, EMMET, FRANKLIN, HUMBOLDT, PALO ALTO, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. HAVE BEEN ADDED.

PLYMOUTH AND MONONA COUNTIES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE DECLARATION.

THE OTHER COUNTIES INCLUDED AT THIS TIME ARE:

Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.

UPDATED 11:26 P.M. 12/16/21