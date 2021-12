185TH AIR GUARD PROVIDES CARE PACKAGES FOR FAMILIES OF DEPLOYED

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING PUT TOGETHER HOLIDAY CARE PACKAGES TO SEND TO 185TH FAMILY MEMBERS WHO ARE AT HOME WHILE THEIR DEPLOYED UNIT MEMBER IS AWAY.

MASTER SGT. STEPHANIE BOWEN SAYS THE 185TH’S FAMILY READINESS OFFICE DIRECTED THE EFFORT AS A WAY TO RECOGNIZE THE CONTRIBUTIONS MADE BY FAMILY MEMBERS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

BOWEN SAYS EVERY DEPLOYED MEMBER HAS ALREADY RECEIVED CARE PACKAGES FROM OTHER ORGANIZATIONS, AND THE 185TH WANTED TO USE SOME OF MANY DONATED ITEMS THEY HAVE RECEIVED TO DO SOMETHING FOR UNIT FAMILY MEMBERS.

THEY PUT TOGETHER 50 CARE PACKAGES THAT WILL BE DELIVERED TO THE FAMILIES THIS WEEK.

Photo by 185th Master Sgt Vince De Groot