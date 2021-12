SHELTER OPEN FOR KINGSLEY RESIDENTS

A TORNADO CAUSED DAMAGE AND KNOCKED OUT POWER IN THE TOWN OF KINGSLEY AND TO NEARBY RESIDENTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

AS CREWS WORK TO RETURN POWER, A TEMPORARY SHELTER WILL BE SET UP AT THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL IN PIERSON LOCATED AT 321 4TH STREET.

THE SHELTER WILL BE OPEN STARTING AT 8:30 P.M.

RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO BRING SHEETS, PILLOWS, BLANKETS AND ALL NECESSITIES TO STAY OVERNIGHT. NO PETS WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE SHELTER.

IF YOU DO NOT LIVE IN KINGSLEY, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED INTO THE TOWN AT THIS TIME.

PHOTO COURTESY CORY PAGEL