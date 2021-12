ROWLEY WINS IOWA SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION

REPUBLICAN DAVE ROWLEY IS PREPARING TO GO TO DES MOINES AFTER WINNING THE IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 1 SPECIAL ELECTION TUESDAY.

ROWLEY, AN INSURANCE AGENT FROM SPIRIT LAKE, DEFEATED DEMOCRAT MARK LEMKE, WINNING WITH 75.5 PERCENT OF THE VOTE IN HIS 1ST RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE:

ROWLEY WILL COMPLETE THE TERM OF FORMER STATE SENATOR ZACH WHITING, WHO RESIGNED TO TAKE A POLITICAL JOB IN TEXAS.

HE WILL BE SWORN INTO OFFICE ON JANUARY 10TH, THE FIRST DAY OF THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION AND DEAL WITH ISSUES SUCH AS CONSIDERING A REDUCTION OR ELIMINATION OF IOWA’S STATE INCOME TAX.

ROWLEY SAYS AS A RESIDENT OF NORTHWEST IOWA, HE SEES FIRST HAND SOME OF THE MIGRATION SOUTH DAKOTA GETS BECAUSE IT DOES NOT HAVE A STATE INCOME TAX.

THE SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY COVERS CLAY, DICKINSON, LYON, OSCEOLA AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES.

HE INTENDS TO SEEK REELECTION IN 2022, BUT IN A NEW STATE SENATE DISTRICT THAT INCLUDES HIS HOME COUNTY OF DICKINSON AS WELL AS CLAY, EMMET, KOSSUTH AND WINNEBAGO:

ROWLEY HAS LIVED IN SPIRIT LAKE SINCE THE 1990S, AND WORKS AT AN INSURANCE AGENCY IN ESTHERVILLE.