RARE DECEMBER TORNADOES & THUNDERSTORMS STRIKE SIOUXLAND

A STRONG LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS COMBINED WITH RECORD DECEMBER TEMPERATURES AROUND 70 DEGREES SPAWNED TORNADOES ACROSS WESTERN IOWA AND EASTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

TORNADOES WERE CONFIRMED NEAR SALIX AND BRONSON IN WOODBURY COUNTY, AND WIND DAMAGE WAS REPORTED IN SGT. BLUFF.

IN NEBRASKA, FUNNELS WERE SIGHTED NEAR BEEMER AND SOUTH OF NORFOLK.

TRAFFIC WAS DETOURED ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF LAWTON WHEN STRONG WINDS TOOK DOWN POWER LINES ACROSS THE EAST AND WESTBOUND LANES OF THE ROADWAY.

LARGE HAIL POUNDED VEHICLES ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR SLOAN.

TREE DAMAGE WAS REPORTED IN MANY LOCATIONS.

AN 82 MILE AN HOUR WIND GUST WAS REPORTED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN SIOUX CITY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM THE STORMS.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Irene