FIREFIGHTERS “MOVEMBER” HELPS SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS

BACK IN NOVEMBER, SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS LET THEIR FACIAL HAIR GROW AS PART OF “NO SHAVE NOVEMBER”.

THE “MOVEMBER MUSTACHE” COMPETITION IS USED AS A CHARITY FUND RAISER AND WEDNESDAY DEREK DE WITT OF FIRE RESCUE PRESENTED A CHECK TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS TO ASSIST LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS IN NEED:

DE WITT AND JOEL BERTRAND WON THE BELTS FOR THE BEST MUSTACHES:

DENNIS MARTIN, THE VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR OF SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS, SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS DONATION IS IMPORTANT TO HELPING LOCAL VETERANS IN NEED:

ON TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS SERVED AROUND 260 VETERANS AND FAMILY MEMBERS A CHICKEN DINNER WITH A CLOTHING DISTRIBUTION AND TOYS FOR CHILDREN.