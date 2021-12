STRONG WINDS TO BLOW INTO SIOUXLAND WEDNESDAY

A VERY STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A WIDE VARIETY OF WEATHER TO THE NORTHERN PLAINS OVER THE NEXT DAY OR SO.

KYLE WEISSER OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF POTENTIAL THREATS:

WEISSER SAYS THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE STORM WILL GET THE WINDS AND MAYBE SOME SNOW:

WEISSER SAYS THE STORM SYSTEM IS UNUSUAL FOR DECEMBER:

WEISSER SAYS THE GREATEST THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE FROM CENTRAL IOWA INTO CENTRAL MINNESOTA.

Jerry Oster WNAX