SIOUX CITY COUNCIL APPROVES EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PAY

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED A RESOLUTION TO REALLOCATE SOME OF THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUNDS RECEIVED AS AN EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE.

THE PROPOSAL PROVIDES A ONE-TIME PAY INCENTIVE OF $300.00 TO CURRENT FULL­

TIME AND PERMANENT PART ­TIME EMPLOYEES.

LENNY KRAKER, PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS UNION LOCAL 7, THANKED THE COUNCIL SAYING IT’S NOT ABOUT THE MONEY, BUT THE RECOGNITION OF THEIR SERVICE:

THE INCENTIVE WOULD BE PROVIDED TO EMPLOYEES ON DECEMBER 17TH AND COME OUT OF THE FIRST 20.3 MILLION DOLLARS RECEIVED IN PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS TO THE CITY.

THE ESTIMATED COST OF THE INCENTIVE PAY TO THE WORKERS IS $250,000.

THE MEASURE PASSED 4-0.

