SHORMA TO SEEK SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE SEAT

BILL SHORMA OF DAKOTA DUNES SAYS HE IS GOING TO RUN FOR A STATEHOUSE SEAT IN SOUTH DAKOTA’S NEW DISTRICT 17 NEXT YEAR.

SHORMA WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE IN THE 2016 LEGISLATURE, BUT LOST IN THE 2020 PRIMARY.

HE HOPES TO RETURN TO PIERRE NEXT YEAR:

SHORMA4 OC………..SERVING AGAIN. :13

SHORMA SAYS THERE ARE A NUMBER OF IMPORTANT ISSUES FACING STATE LAWMAKERS:

SHORMA5 OC……GET PAID :16

HE SAYS HIS BUSINESS BACKGROUND HAS PROVIDED HIM WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE:

SHORMA6 OC……..ON THE FLOOR :13

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DISTRICT 17 HAS BEEN REDRAWN TO INCLUDE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTY AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTY, FROM MECKLING TO DAKOTA DUNES.

Jerry Oster WNAX