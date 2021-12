SEPARATE SCHOOL THREATS RESULT IN TWO JUVENILE ARRESTS

SEPARATE ONLINE THREATS LED TO SOME SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS BEING PLACED ON LOCKDOWN TUESDAY AND TWO JUVENILE SUSPECTS BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE.

A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER A THREAT AGAINST EAST HIGH SCHOOL AFTER ALLEGEDLY POSTING A PICTURE OF A GUN AND STATING SHE WAS HEADED TO THE SCHOOL.

POLICE SAY SHE HAD CREATED A FAKE PROFILE ON SNAPCHAT AND MADE THE POST TO ALARM PEOPLE BUT HAD NO PLAN TO CARRY OUT THE THREAT.

SHE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH CLASS D FELONY COUNTS OF TERROISM THREATS AND HARASSMENT.

IN AN UNRELATED INCIDENT, A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY WAS IDENTIFIED AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR MAKING A THREAT AGAINST WEST HIGH SCHOOL,

THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IS CONSIDERING CHARGES AGAINST HIM.

BECAUSE OF THE THREATS, EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL AND BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ALSO MADE THE DECISION TO LOCK DOWN THEIR BUILDINGS.

POLICE SAY STUDENTS AND STAFF AT ALL SCHOOLS WERE SAFE AT ALL TIMES IN THEIR BUILDINGS.

