POPPY HARLOW – THE BIGGEST LITTLE BOY: A Christmas Story

Author: Poppy Harlow

Book: THE BIGGEST LITTLE BOY: A Christmas Story

Publishing: Viking Books for Young Readers (November 23, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

CNN news anchor Poppy Harlow has crafted a Christmas classic with lots of heart. Perfect for holiday gift giving!

Luca loves BIG things. BIG trucks. BIG buildings. BIG bowls of pasta. But what he wants most is the biggest Christmas tree of all. With Christmas approaching, Luca goes in search of a special tree. But he soon finds out that what matters most is having a BIG heart.

CNN news anchor Poppy Harlow has crafted a timeless Christmas story brimming with good cheer and Ramona Kaulitzki brings the festive holiday season to life. The Biggest Little Boy reassures all young readers that they are special, just the way they are.