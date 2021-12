MUSKETEERS BRING HOLIDAY CHEER TO LOCAL YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM GOT INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TUESDAY BY DISTRIBUTING CHRISTMAS TOYS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS.

CHARLIE SCHOEN AND HIS TEAMMATES DROPPED OFF OVER $5000 IN TOYS DONATED BY WINKLER ROOFING TO THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB, BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS AND THE CRITTENTON CENTER

EACH PLAYER ALSO DONATED $25 TO THE EFFORT AND SHOPPED FOR TOYS TO ADD TO THE DONATION:

KALYNN SORTINO OF THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SAYS THE NEW TOYS WILL BRING A LOT OF SMILES TO THE KIDS WHO COME THERE:

MUSKETEERS COACHES AND STAFF ALSO TOOK PART IN THE BIG TOY DELIVERY.