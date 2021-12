SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FROM UNION LOCAL 7 WERE OUT SHOPPING FOR TOYS TUESDAY TO DONATE TO CHILDREN.

NEAL PAULSON WAS ONE OF THE FIREFIGHTERS FILLING CARTS AT THE GORDON DRIVE BOMGAARS:

THE TOYS PURCHASED BY THE FIREFIGHTERS ARE GEARED FOR KIDS 10 AND UNDER:

THOSE TOYS WILL BE GIVEN TO CHILDREN AT THE SALVATION ARMY’S UPCOMING CHRISTMAS DISTRIBUTION DAY.