HEINEMAN WON’T SEEK RETURN TO NEBRASKA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

FORMER NEBRASKA GOVERNOR DAVE HEINEMAN SAYS HE WILL NOT RUN FOR OFFICE NEXT YEAR TO REPLACE PETE RICKETTS AS THE STATE’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE.

HEINEMAN, WHO SERVED TWO TERMS PRIOR TO RICKETTS SUCCEEDING HIM, SAYS HE LOVED BEING GOVERNOR, AND APPRECIATED THE STRONG SUPPORT OFFERED BY NEBRASKANS TO ENCOURAGE HIM TO RUN AGAIN.

HE SAYS HE WAS VERY CLOSE TO SAYING, YES, BUT FAMILY IS VERY IMPORTANT TO HIM NOW MORE THAN EVER AND HIS SON AND GRANDKIDS LIVE FOUR MINUTES AWAY AND THEY GET TO BE PART OF THEIR LIVES EVERY WEEK.

HEINEMAN SAYS HE INTENDS TO REMAIN POLITICALLY ACTIVE, SUPPORTING CANDIDATES WHO CAN BE FUTURE LEADERS OF NEBRASKA.