NW IA SPECIAL STATE SENATE ELECTION TUESDAY

THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL ELECTION IN STATE SENATE DISTRICT 1 IN NORTHWEST IOWA ON TUESDAY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SCHEDULED THE SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE SEAT OF REPUBLICAN SENATOR ZACH WHITING OF SPIRIT LAKE, WHO RECENTLY MOVED TO TEXAS.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE MARK LEMKE WILL FACE G-O-P CANDIDATE DAVE ROWLEY FOR THE SENATE SEAT WHICH CURRENTLY COVERS CLAY, DICKINSON, LYON, OSCEOLA AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES.

BOTH ARE FROM SPIRIT LAKE.

THE WINNER WILL SERVE THE REMAINDER OF WHITING’S TERM.

POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M.